Photo / NZH

A person has been injured after a crash involving a car and cyclist in Christchurch.

Police were called to the incident at the intersection of Grahams Rd and Memorial Ave at about 2.45pm today.

A St John spokesman said a male patient has suffered moderate injuries and is being transported to Christchurch Hospital.

"I don't have any information to suggest the road is closed, however motorists should avoid the area if possible