A person has been injured in a crash in North Canterbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on South Eyre Rd, Eyrewell, in the Waimakariri District at about 6.30am this morning.

A police spokesperson said the van flipped and came to a stop in a paddock.

A St John spokesperson said they transported one patient to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.