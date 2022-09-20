One person is in critical condition after a crash at a workplace in Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

One person is in critical condition after a crash at a workplace in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Nga Mahi Rd in Sockburn at 4am.

A police spokesperson said the crash involved one vehicle. St John and Fire and Emergency NZ also attended.

It appears a ute has rolled at a construction site.

St John transported one patient to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

"Inquiries are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident," the spokesperson said.

WorkSafe has been advised.