Person in hospital after grievous assault in Victor Eaves Park in Orewa

Victor Eaves Park in Orewa on Auckland's North Shore. Photo: Google

Emergency Services were called to the scene of a grievous assault in a park in Orewa on Auckland's North Shore this afternoon.

Police and ambulance were notified of the assault at 1.20pm today in Victor Eaves Park on West Ho Rd.

Police arrived at the scene of the incident at 1.30pm and were trying to ascertain the circumstances.

One person has been transported to Auckland Hospital following the attack.

Police are making inquiries in the area around the possible attacker.

