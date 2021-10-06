Person in hospital after being hit by freight train in Tauranga

Police are responding to an incident on a train track in Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

A person on the railway track near The Strand in Tauranga was hit by a freight train just after 3pm today, Kiwrail says.

A person in a serious condition was treated at the scene and taken to Tauranga Hospital, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said earlier.

St John was called at 3.09 pm and an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the incident.

A police spokeswoman said police received a call to assist at around 3.11pm.

Police said about 5pm they were "still working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this incident".

In a written statement, KiwiRail's chief operating officer Todd Moyle said a person on the railway track near The Strand was hit by a Kiwirail freight train.

Moyle said the train was travelling to Mount Maunganui from Kinleith at the time.

The rail line was reopened at 3.40pm.

"In line with our standard practice, our driver has been given leave and offered support."

Moyle said any further comment should come from the police and emergency services who attended the incident.