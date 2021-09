Police were notified about the crash on Grove Rd around 7.50pm. Photo / NZME

A person is in critical condition after a serious car crash between a motorcycle and a car in Papakura on Tuesday night.

Police were notified about the crash on Grove Rd around 7.50pm.

One person has been transported to Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries.

Grove Rd in Papakura is currently closed between Hill Cres and Old Wairoa Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.