One person is in a critical condition after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorbike in Waikato.

Police were called to the scene on Lawrence St in Te Kūiti at 1.15pm.

One person is in a critical condition and a helicopter is on the way, police said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and motorists have been told to expect delays.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place at the intersection of Lawrence St, State Highway 30 and Taupiri St.