A person was flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition after they were injured in a fall from a vehicle at National Park in the central North Island.

Police were alerted to the incident in a carpark off Ward St at 9.20am on Tuesday.

Officers are working to determine the circumstances of the incident.

A St John spokesperson said a helicopter from Taupo responded, and airlifted the critically injured patient to Waikato Hospital.