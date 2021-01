Police respond to the firearms incident in Papatoetoe. Photo / Visual Media Productions

A person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after being shot in Auckland this evening.

Police said they responded to a firearms incident on Tui Rd in Papatoetoe about 6.45pm.

It is understood the shooting was an accident.

One person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are speaking to those at the scene.

More to come