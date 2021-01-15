Teen father shot and killed 'unwanted' newborn baby daughter

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson, pictured in court this week, allegedly put his five-day-old daughter down in the snow, before shooting her dead. Photo / NBC15

Warning: Distressing content

A teenage father in the US state of Wisconsin shot his newborn daughter in the head, killing her.

He then covered her body in snow and placed her inside a fallen snow-covered tree.

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson and the unnamed mother "decided that they could not keep the child and they needed to do something to not have the child in their life", Metro reported.

In an interview, the 16-year-old father said this led them to create a plan to "get rid" of their baby.

The newborn was named Harper.

The father is accused of bringing Harper into the woods and covering her in snow before shooting her.

Her body was found five days later with a gunshot wound to the head.

It is believed Kruckenberg-Anderson initially told police he had given his baby to a friend, but was unable to give police the friend's name or contact details.

Kruckenberg-Anderson claimed he met the friend through SnapChat and would give the friend money in return for taking his daughter to an adoption agency.

He then led police to Harper's body and said he left the newborn to die of exposure, telling police she cried as he walked away , NBC 15 reported.

This " caused him to emotionally break down, fall to his knees and cry".

However, the local medical examiner's office discovered a bullet hole in the child and a casing nearby.

In a follow-up email, Kruckenberg-Anderson admitted shooting the newborn in the head.

A judge handed down a US$1 million bond at his court appearance earlier this week. He will return to court later this month.