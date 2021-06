Emergency services were alerted to the collision at around 3:30am this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at around 3:30am this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services were notified of the single car crash just before 3:30am this morning near the intersection of Tane Rd and Linton Drain Rd, Tokomaru.

The vehicle hit a bridge and left the road, landing in the water.

A St John Spokesperson said the person was taken to Palmerston North hospital in a critical condition.

Contractors are on scene working to remove the vehicle from the water and inspect the bridge.