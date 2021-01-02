Person hurt in Koutu Rd firearms incident in Rotorua

Police at the house where there was a firearms incident early Saturday morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

A person is suffering non-life threatening injuries after being shot in a firearms incident on Koutu Rd early today.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 2am.

Police have been at the house, which is near the intersection with Nihoriki St, since early this morning.

A journalist at the scene said there were police and CIB vehicles parked outside and police wearing boiler suits searching the house.



Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210102/8597.