Dad plays starring role in birth of Rotorua's first 2021 baby

3 minutes to read
Jezika Hodge and Tiletta Taiatini with their new baby girl, the first baby born in Rotorua in 2021.
Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

Tiletta Taiatini grabbed a hospital apron, chucked on a pair of rubber gloves and within minutes he was guiding his baby girl into the world.

The 24-year-old proud dad of Rotorua's first baby born in

