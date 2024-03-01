Emergency services rushed to the scene of a serious assault in Auckland’s Manurewa in the early hours of this morning.
St John sent a rapid response unit and two ambulances to Roscommon Rd in Clendon Park after a call at 5.40am.
A St John spokesman confirmed a patient was transported to an undisclosed hospital in serious condition.
Police are investigating the assault.
“Police are making inquiries into the circumstances of an assault reported at around 5.40am at a property in Roscommon Rd, Clendon Park. One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition,” a police spokesperson said.
“Inquiries are ongoing.”