Person hospitalised after confronting group during alleged attempted robbery in Prebbleton

A person has been injured while confronting a group of people attempting to rob them. Photo / NZH

A person has been hospitalised while confronting a group of people trying to break into a shed on their property.

Police were called to the incident on Birchs Rd in Prebbleton at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said the occupant disturbed the group and suffered injuries.

"No arrests were made, however an investigation has been launched and enquiries are underway."

A St John spokesman said the person suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Christchurch Hospital.