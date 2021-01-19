Person hospitalised after confronting group during alleged attempted robbery in Prebbleton

A person has been hospitalised while confronting a group of people trying to break into a shed on their property.
Police were called to the incident on Birchs Rd in Prebbleton at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.
A police spokeswoman said the occupant disturbed the group and suffered injuries.
"No arrests were made, however an investigation has been launched and enquiries are underway."
A St John spokesman said the person suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Christchurch Hospital.