Person found in critical condition at West Auckland park

Police at the scene of the incident at the Glen Eden Community and Recreation Centre War Memorial Hall. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has been found in a critical condition at a West Auckland park this morning.

Police said an "incident" was reported to them at about 8.20am before the person was found in the area of Harold Moody Park on Glendale Rd, Glen Eden.

"One person has subsequently been transported to hospital," police said in a statement.

Police and St John ambulance staff could be seen at the Glen Eden Community and Recreation Centre War Memorial Hall when a Herald photographer arrived at the scene.

Police said they were making enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.

A St John spokesperson confirmed the person was in a critical condition when they were transported to hospital.

Glenora Rugby League club chairman John Letele told the Herald he was shocked and surprised by the situation.

Letele said he understood a blue tent had been erected and there were a lot of police officers hanging around.

He told the Herald a lot of people walk through the park.

Letele also said it was a blessing there was no games on this weekend so police were able to sort out the situation without time pressure.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting job number P050788697.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.