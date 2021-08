The 'vehicle related incident' happened on Owairaka Valley Rd about 2.30am today.

The 'vehicle related incident' happened on Owairaka Valley Rd about 2.30am today.

A person has died in a "vehicle-related" incident southeast of Te Awamutu.

Police were called to Owairaka Valley Rd, near the intersection of Mellsop Rd, about 2.30am today.

It was there they found a person dead at the scene.

A section of Owairaka Valley Road has been closed this morning while diversions were in place.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.