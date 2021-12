Police inquiries are on-going. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man is in hospital after being critically injured in an apparent assault in South Auckland.

Emergency services rushed to Clover Park on Hollyford Drive shortly after 7.30am today, after reports of a man being assaulted.

Upon arrival, they found the man with critical injuries.

He was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Hollyford Drive is closed while police complete a scene investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.