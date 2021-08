Police were alerted to the incident at 6.45am. Photo / File

A person was trapped behind a container after falling down a bank in Wellington this morning.

Police said they were alerted at 6.45am that a person had become trapped behind a container on Newlands Rd in Wellington.

They were transported to hospital by ambulance, and were believed to have moderate injuries.

It comes on day 2 of a nationwide alert level 4 lockdown.