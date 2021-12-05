Person escapes with moderate injuries after car rolls into North Shore construction site

A person escaped with moderate injuries after a car rolled onto a North Shore construction site.
A police spokesman said they received a report a single car crash just before 3.30pm.
"This was a report of a car rolling into a construction site on Onewa Rd, Northcote - between Bruce St and Onewa Rd off-ramp," the spokesman said.
A St John spokesperson said they attended a crash on Auckland's Onewa road this afternoon. One person had moderate injuries but "refused transport".
Arrangements are being made to remove the vehicle.
Meanwhile, a crash on the Southern Motorway between Drury and Papakura closed northbound lanes just after 5pm.
At 5.40pm all lanes were open and Waka Kotahi has thanked motorists for their patience.
Motorists were advised to expect delays until traffic eases.
A St John spokesperson said one paitent was treated on the scene and is in a critical condition.
Yesterday, a crash that killed two people in Auckland last night was one of several vehicle crashes in the region, with police rushed off their feet for the second night in a row.
Emergency services were also dealing with assaults and disorderly conduct overnight, much of it fuelled by alcohol.
A police spokeswoman said Tāmaki Makaurau staff - working in Auckland City, Counties Manukau and Waitematā - reported a busy Saturday night, with calls for service to alcohol-related disorder and assaults, and a number of vehicle crashes.