A person has died in a water-related incident at Piha on Auckland’s west coast this morning.

Police say emergency services responded to the beach community around 11.45am.

An attempt was made to resuscitate the person, however, they were unable to be revived.

A person living at the seaside settlement reported seeing fire trucks, police, helicopters and an ambulance racing to the settlement.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.