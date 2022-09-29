Concerns over the rise of youth gangs, Hurricane Ian rips through Florida and speed changes on the way for more than 16-hundred Auckland roads in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person has died overnight after a two-vehicle crash south of Auckland.

Police said a person was taken to hospital on Wednesday night with critical injuries but died overnight.

The accident happened at the intersection of Waiuku and Aka Aka Rds, in Puni, west of Pukekohe.

Emergency services responded to reports of the crash about 9.35pm on Wednesday.

A second person remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

The latest death behind the wheel comes as school holiday travellers prepare to hit the road - and amongst the backdrop of a deadly end to September in which eight have died in fatal crashes just last week - motorists are being cautioned to drive to survive.

The Ministry of Transport has reported there have been 268 road deaths so far this year, up by 32 from last year's figure of 236.

According to the ministry's website, 28 people have lost their lives this month in fatal crashes on New Zealand's roads.

The country's top road policing boss is urging drivers to be responsible to prevent serious crashes during the school holidays which start this weekend.

Superintendent Stephen Greally told the Herald the number of people losing their lives on roads was "concerning" and "horrific".