Person dies in workplace accident while undertaking geotechnical work in Fiordland

WorkSafe is investigating after a person died in a workplace accident yesterday.
A spokesperson said the fatality happened at a business in Fiordland.
"We understand the worker was undertaking geotechnical work at the time."
The spokesperson said they could not provide any further details.
A St John spokesman said a helicopter attended the incident after emergency services were called out at about 1pm.