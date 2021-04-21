Person dies in workplace accident while undertaking geotechnical work in Fiordland

WorkSafe is investigating after a person died in a workplace accident yesterday. Photo / NZH

WorkSafe is investigating after a person died in a workplace accident yesterday.

A spokesperson said the fatality happened at a business in Fiordland.

"We understand the worker was undertaking geotechnical work at the time."

The spokesperson said they could not provide any further details.

A St John spokesman said a helicopter attended the incident after emergency services were called out at about 1pm.