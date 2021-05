Emergency services were called to the incident in Rakaia just after 8.30pm. Photo / NZH

A person has died after an incident that reportedly involved a lawnmower in Canterbury last night.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Rakaia just after 8.30pm on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

Stuff is reporting the incident involved a lawnmower.