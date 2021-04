Police were called to the scene at Red Hill at 10.45am this morning. Photo / Google

Police are investigating the sudden death of a baby in Auckland.

Police were called to the scene in Red Hill, southeast of Auckland, at 10.45am.

"Police are currently making initial inquiries into the circumstances of the death," police told the Herald.

A post mortem examination will be carried out tomorrow.

"Police are not in a position to comment further until that process has been completed."