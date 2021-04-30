Sudden death of baby in Auckland 'not suspicious

Police were called to the scene at Red Hill on Thursday morning. Photo / Google

Police were called to the scene at Red Hill on Thursday morning. Photo / Google

This morning police investigated the sudden death of a baby in Auckland.

Police were called to the scene in Red Hill southeast of Auckland at 10.45am on Thursday.

"Police are continuing to make inquiries following the death of a baby in Red Hill yesterday," a police spokesperson told the Herald.

"At this stage, early indications are that the death is not suspicious and the matter will be referred to the coroner."

"Our deepest sympathies are with the baby's family at this difficult time."

An autopsy is set to be carried out today.