Remuera death: Investigations continue for third day after sudden death

A post-mortem examination in relation to an "unexplained death" in Remuera on Easter Monday has been completed.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the sudden death at a house on Upland Rd.
Police told the Herald they are still considering the results of the post-mortem and waiting for results from other inquiries.
Officers remain at the address while a secene examination continues for a third day.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Police "swarmed" the Upland Rd house around 8am on Monday, neighbours told the Herald, and were still there at 4.30pm.
Around six officers could be seen door-knocking neighbouring houses and interviewing residents while a forensics team continued to work at the address.
Neighbours said police presence is unusual for the area, but they were told by officers they were safe.