Remuera death: Investigations continue for third day after sudden death

Forensics and police could be seen at a house on Upland Rd in Remuera on Easter Monday.

A post-mortem examination in relation to an "unexplained death" in Remuera on Easter Monday has been completed.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the sudden death at a house on Upland Rd.

Police told the Herald they are still considering the results of the post-mortem and waiting for results from other inquiries.

Officers remain at the address while a secene examination continues for a third day.

Police "swarmed" the Upland Rd house around 8am on Monday, neighbours told the Herald, and were still there at 4.30pm.

Around six officers could be seen door-knocking neighbouring houses and interviewing residents while a forensics team continued to work at the address.

Neighbours said police presence is unusual for the area, but they were told by officers they were safe.