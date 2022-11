Police are at the scene. Photo / Dean Purcell

A person has died after a crash between a car and a motorcycle early this morning.

Police were called to Station Rd and Cashmere Ave intersection in Khandallah at 6.35am.

The road is closed and all trains have been stopped, as the crash occurred near the railway tracks.

Police remain on site and ask people to follow the instruction of emergency staff.