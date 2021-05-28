Person dies in crash between car and truck at Christchurch intersection

The crash, involving a truck and a car, happened at the intersection of Dyers Rd/SH74 and Breezes Rd just before 10am on Friday. Photo / Google Maps

The crash, involving a truck and a car, happened at the intersection of Dyers Rd/SH74 and Breezes Rd just before 10am on Friday. Photo / Google Maps

A person has died in a crash between a truck and a car in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Dyers Rd/SH74 and Breezes Rd just before 10am on Friday.

A police spokesperson confirmed one person has died in the crash

"Motorists are asked to please avoid this area or expect significant delays."