New Zealand Person dies in Caltex petrol station car wash in Wanaka 18 Aug, 2021 03:12 AM Quick Read Emergency services were called to the Caltex Wanaka on Ardmore St at about 2pm on Wednesday, Photo / George Heard

Emergency services were called to the Caltex Wanaka on Ardmore St at about 2pm on Wednesday, Photo / George Heard

NZ Herald