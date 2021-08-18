Voyager 2021 media awards
Person dies in Caltex petrol station car wash in Wanaka

Emergency services were called to the Caltex Wanaka on Ardmore St at about 2pm on Wednesday, Photo / George Heard

NZ Herald

A person has died in a car wash at a petrol station in Wanaka.

Emergency services were called to the Caltex Wanaka on Ardmore St about 2pm today.

A police spokesperson said it was a medical event.

The scene was cordoned off at 2pm.