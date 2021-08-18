Person dies in Caltex petrol station car wash in Wanaka

A person has died in a car wash at a petrol station in Wanaka.
Emergency services were called to the Caltex Wanaka on Ardmore St about 2pm today.
Read More
- Person dies after falling at Lower Hutt business; WorkSafe, police investigating - NZ Herald
- Man dies shortly after being taken into police custody - NZ Herald
- Person killed after being struck by car at Christchurch shopping centre - NZ Herald
- Seventh person - a 34-year-old woman - dies in Australia after AstraZeneca vaccine - NZ Herald
A police spokesperson said it was a medical event.
The scene was cordoned off at 2pm.