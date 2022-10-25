Person dies at Auckland beach

Voyager 2022 media awards
Emergency services were called to a death at a West Auckland beach about 10am today.

Police confirmed one person died, but were not treating it as suspicious.

A witness at Laingholm Beach, Szabolcs Szentes, saw emergency services arrive at the beach.

"They went along the shoreline and later returned with a body on a stretcher," he said.


St John sent a rapid response vehicle and one ambulance to a "water incident" at Sandys Parade, Laingholm Beach.

Members of a local community group on Facebook have speculated the death may have been a local man.

- More to come

