Person dies at Auckland beach

Emergency services were called to a death at a West Auckland beach about 10am today.
Police confirmed one person died, but were not treating it as suspicious.
A witness at Laingholm Beach, Szabolcs Szentes, saw emergency services arrive at the beach.
"They went along the shoreline and later returned with a body on a stretcher," he said.
St John sent a rapid response vehicle and one ambulance to a "water incident" at Sandys Parade, Laingholm Beach.
Members of a local community group on Facebook have speculated the death may have been a local man.
- More to come