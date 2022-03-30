Ambulance services were called to an incident at Te Kaka Pl in Ōmokoroa. Photo / NZME

A person has died after a workplace incident in Ōmokoroa today, police confirmed.

Police received a report of an injured person shortly after 1.15pm at a workplace on Te Kaka Pl.

"Emergency services attended but sadly, the person has died at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

An investigation is underway and WorkSafe has been notified.

A St John spokeswoman said ambulance services were called to the incident at Te Kaka Pl in Ōmokoroa about 1.09pm.

A rescue helicopter, ambulance, rapid response unit and a manager were sent to the scene, she said.

She said she couldn't comment further on the incident and directed all other queries to police.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed two fire appliances were also sent.

In a second incident in Te Puke this afternoon, a St John spokeswoman said a helicopter, ambulance and rapid response vehicle went to the scene.

St John was alerted at 1.32pm.

The spokeswoman directed all further queries to police.

A police spokesperson said police are responding to an incident on No 3 Rd, Te Puke but had "limited information at this stage".

Fire and Emergency New Zealand directed queries to St John.