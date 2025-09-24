According to application documents, the 333sqm would be open 12 hours a day, seven days a week, and feature a ‘drive-through access arrangement’.

Objections cite the store’s proximity to homes, a playground, and a planned school, along with the town’s existing alcohol outlets.

“We already have three outlets selling alcohol in our small township,” one submission read.

“The evidence linking density of outlets to harm is reasonably strong and this link has been shown for New Zealand.”

Others raised concerns about the impact on families and children.

“The site is proposed very close to a local playground where young children and their parents play and socialise. A play park and a liquor store are two amenities you would not normally expect to be in close proximity,” a local parent wrote.

Opposition also focused on the suitability of the location.

Longview is a Special Housing Area, with affordable housing for low-income and vulnerable families supported by the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust.

Many submitters said a liquor store is incompatible with those goals.

“Numerous studies show that such communities are disproportionately impacted by alcohol-related harm,” one objection stated.

“Allowing an off-licence in this location conflicts with the wellbeing objectives of the SHA and the Community Housing Trust.”

Concerns extended beyond public health to the character of the township.

“Lake Hāwea is a small community and Longview is smaller still, although growing. Having a liquor store as, it would seem, the most prominent feature as you enter Longview will have an unwelcome impact,” another resident said.

Several also questioned whether the developer had engaged with the town at all.

“If they are looking to be an active and supportive member of the community, it would have been best to talk to local folk before even purchasing the land,” one submission said.

Many objections also flagged safety risks from alcohol-related harm, citing issues such as drink-driving, vandalism, and domestic violence.

“Close by, there is a playground; the school bus stop is at the entrance to Longview Drive. There should not be a bottle shop near any of these sensitive sites,” another resident said.

While the vast majority of feedback was negative, two emails of support were lodged with the council.

The Queenstown Lakes District Licensing Committee will consider the objections and make a decision on whether to grant the licence.

Hearings are set for October 8, 9 and 10 this year.

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.