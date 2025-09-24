A Pukekohe woman has been given nine months home detention for evading nearly $1.5 million in tax.

A Pukekohe woman who supplied local growers with pickers has been sentenced to home detention for evading nearly $1.5 million in tax.

Haitelenisia Kaumavae appeared in Pukekohe District Court after having pleaded guilty to four charges of tax evasion for aiding and abetting her company M & H Kaumavae Ltd.

The business supplied workers to harvest fruit and vegetables for growers.

Returns filed by defence counsel in November discovered that just under $1.5m in GST, PAYE and income tax was evaded by Kumavae.

The income tax files were not filed for four consecutive years, GST returns were either not filed or false returns were filed over a three-year period and PAYE returns weren’t filed for just over three years.