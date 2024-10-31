Advertisement
Person dies after police pursuit and crash in Ōwhata, Rotorua

A person has died in a serious crash after a police pursuit in Rotorua.

Rotorua Area Commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika said about 11.30am today police spotted a vehicle of interest on Haupapa Street.

Police signalled it to stop but it fled.

Police pursued the vehicle, which shortly after collided with another vehicle on Vaughan Road in Ōwhata, a semi-rural suburb of Rotorua.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle died at the scene while the passenger received minor injuries and was taken to Rotorua Hospital.

Two people in the other vehicle were taken to Rotorua Hospital with moderate injuries.

A member of the public, who wanted to stay anonymous, said he saw a small black vehicle driving at speed past their workplace on Vaughan Rd followed closely by police vehicles.

”It [the black vehicle] sounded like it wasn’t running quite right,” he said.

”The police weren’t right behind it but they were close, about three to five seconds behind.”

Crash scene on Vaughan Rd. Photo / Kelly Makiha
The road is closed while the Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene examination.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, follow diversions, and expect delays.

The matter will be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash, and dashcam footage from the area at the time. Please contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105.

