Rotorua: Emergency services at crash on Vaughan Rd

A police cordon is blocking the entrance to Vaughan Rd from Te Ngae Rd. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Emergency services are at a crash in Rotorua.

Police were called to the crash on Vaughan Rd about 11.40am, a spokesman said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A police cordon is blocking the entrance to Vaughan Rd from Te Ngae Rd.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said several appliances were sent to the scene while Hato Hone St John have two ambulances at the crash.

More to come.


