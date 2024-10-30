Emergency services are at a crash in Rotorua.
Police were called to the crash on Vaughan Rd about 11.40am, a spokesman said.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
A police cordon is blocking the entrance to Vaughan Rd from Te Ngae Rd.
