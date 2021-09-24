Person dies after becoming trapped under tree in Windwhistle paddock

A person has died following an incident in Canterbury's Selwyn District.
Emergency services responded following a report of a person trapped under a
fallen tree in a paddock off Windwhistle Road about 11.30am.
Sadly, the person died at the scene, a police spokesperson said.
Enquiries are underway to determine what occurred.