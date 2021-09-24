Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Person dies after becoming trapped under tree in Windwhistle paddock

Quick Read
A person has died following an incident in Canterbury's Selwyn District. Photo / Supplied

A person has died following an incident in Canterbury's Selwyn District. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

A person has died following an incident in Canterbury's Selwyn District.

Emergency services responded following a report of a person trapped under a
fallen tree in a paddock off Windwhistle Road about 11.30am.

Sadly, the person died at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

Read More

Enquiries are underway to determine what occurred.