Bethells Beach. Photo / Michael Craig

A person has died following an incident in the water at Bethells Beach west of Auckland this afternoon.

In a statement a spokesperson said police were notified that a person was in trouble in the sea before 3.40pm.

"Eagle helicopter and local surf lifesavers were dispatched and a person was

located in the water."

They said the person was brought back to the shore where CPR has commenced but sadly the person died.