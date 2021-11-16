Cash and property forfeited following cannabis operation

Part of a rural property near Greymouth and $10,000 in cash have been forfeited following a police investigation into a cannabis operation. Photo / NZ Police

By RNZ

Part of a rural property and $10,000 in cash have been forfeited after a police investigation into a cannabis operation in Greymouth.

In 2019, 136 plants were found at the home of 52-year-old Mark Rissman, during the execution of a search warrant by Greymouth police.

He was convicted of cultivating cannabis and possessing a firearm without a licence. Rissman was subsequently fined $3000 and sentenced to two months' home detention.

Asset recovery action was taken in relation to approximately $10,000 in cash and the property itself.

The assets were restrained under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 and the High Court determined in a civil forfeiture order that Rissman had unlawfully benefited by $200,000 from the significant criminal activity.

Detective Jayne Bretherton said illicit drug use accounted "for millions of dollars of social harm every year".

"Police will continue to target criminals and ensure they do not profit through their offending to illegally accumulate assets and wealth," she said in a statement.

Anyone who has concerns about illicit drugs or proceeds obtained from crime is asked to get in touch with police.

Information can be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, by calling 105, or reporting anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- RNZ