Nine in court after big Northland drugs bust

Police and Customs at a joint drug bust - Operation Freya - in Bream Bay on Friday which uncovered a large drug haul.

Nine people have appeared in court after a joint Police and Customs operation in Northland uncovered more than $8 million worth of drugs, including 17kg of methamphetamine.

Twelve people who police said were linked to the Head Hunters and Mongrel Mob were arrested as more than $8 million worth of drugs, including 17kg of "P" were seized in a large-scale bust in Northland on Friday.

Operation Freya - a joint operation between police and Customs - saw 11 search warrants executed on Friday , in the suburb of Morningside, Whangārei; Rawhiti; Ruakākā; Whananaki and Rotorua.

More than 20 police cars - including Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) vehicles - caught the attention of the public as they rushed towards Bream Bay shortly before 10am.

On Saturday nine of those arrested appeared before JPs in Whangārei District court on a raft of drug charges. All were granted interim name suppression, and with no bail sought by any of them, they were all remanded in custody to reappear in the court on November 16.

A 29-year-old Northland man faces 19 charges of importing the Class A controlled drug methamphetamine, either by himself or with others, between march 2020 and October 2021. He also faces one charge of importing the Class A drug pseudoephedrine in April, this year; two of supplying methamphetamine with others; one of conspiring with others to supply methamphetamine; one of conspiring to manufacture the drug; one of offering to supply the drug and three of importing the Class B drug MDMA (also known as ecstasy).

The man also faced one charge each of conspiring to supply cannabis; possessing cannabis and participating in an organised criminal group.

A 30-year-old Northland man appeared charged with one count each of importing methamphetamine; manufacturing methamphetamine; conspiring to supply the drug; conspiring to manufacture the drug; participating in an organised criminal group and failing to assist an police officer executing a search warrant.

A 25-year-old woman from Northland is charged with two counts of conspiring to import pseudoephedrine; one of conspiring to import methamphetamine; two of importing MDMA and one each of conspiring to supply methamphetamine and participating in an organised criminal group.

A 27-year-old man from Northland faces two counts of importing methamphetamine; and one each of conspiring to manufacture the drug; conspiring to supply the drug and participating in an organised criminal group.

Police searching a property in Bream Bay during Operation Freya on Friday.

A 48-year-old Northland man was charged with conspiring to supply methamphetamine; manufacturing the drug; conspiring to manufacture the drug; possessing methamphetamine; participating in an organised criminal group and failing to assist a police officer executing a search warrant.

A 56-year-old man from Northland appeared charged with one count each of conspiring to import methamphetamine; conspiring to supply the drug; conspiring to manufacture the drug; conspiring to supply cannabis; possessing cannabis and participating in an organised criminal group.

A 53-year-old Northland man was charged with single counts of conspiring to supply methamphetamine; conspiring to import the drug; possessing the drug; conspiring to import pseudoephedrine; conspiring to import MDMA and participating in an organised criminal group.

A 31-year-old man from Northland is charged with two counts of supplying methamphetamine and one each of conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine; conspiring to supply the drug; participating in an organised criminal group and failing to assist a police officer executing a search warrant.

And a 48-year-old Northland man was charged with conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine and participating in an organised criminal group.

On Friday a large contingent of officers was seen at an industrial address on Kepa Rd in Ruakākā and an address on Takahiwai Rd in One Tree Point.

In Whangārei, Morningside Rd was blocked by police near The Korna Store dairy while AOS officers escorted a shirtless man in handcuffs from the scene.

Overall, 17kg of methamphetamine was seized, as well as 5.44kg of MDMA and pseudoephedrine - all with a combined street value of $8m.

Assets worth around $240,000 that included a motorbike, boat and vehicles were confiscated by police under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

Around $70,000 in cash and a quantity of methamphetamine along with two firearms and ammunition were also seized.