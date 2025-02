“Disgusting” protests disrupt Pride events, brush fire on Lewis Pass Road and Hamas and Israel exchange prisoners in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person has died this morning following a single-vehicle crash on South Head Rd in Auckland.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene about 4.30am.

“One person died at the scene, and another was transported to hospital to be assessed.”

The spokesperson said the road is closed while emergency services work at the scene.