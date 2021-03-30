Person dead after car crashes into tree in the Waikato

A person has died after the car they were driving crashed into a tree in Te Awamutu this morning.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Bank Rd at 9.30am.
Police said the victim was the only person in the car.
The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.
SH1 between Tokoroa and Kinleith was closed earlier after a truck rolled at 4am. A detour via SH30/32 via Whakamaru remains in place.
