Person critically injured in two-vehicle collision in Pakuranga, Auckland

Emergency services at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Gossamer Drive, Pakuranga. Photo / Benjamin Marriott

One person is in a critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in East Auckland early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Gossamer Drive and Ussher Place, in Pakuranga, just after 7am.

Resident Ben Marriott was in the kitchen of his home when he heard a "massive" bang just outside.

"It was a really big bang - it was massive and it was just this constant smashing and grinding noise.

"It must've lasted about five seconds".

He looked out to see a white car outside near the intersection - while the other vehicle, a 4WD, was about 20m away; having smashed into a nearby hair salon.

Marriott said it appeared as if one of the vehicles had clipped the other before the jeep ended up into the building. There was no report of serious damage to the building, however.

"I saw this car had flung into the side of the kerb and the other into the salon. The front of the white car looked like it had been swiped."

Marriott said he later saw a person being put on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

St John confirmed they were called to the scene at 7.02am. Two ambulances, one rapid response unit and a manager responded to the scene.

"St John assessed one patient at the scene in a minor condition," a spokeswoman said.

"Paramedics also treated one patient in a critical condition and transported them to Middlemore Hospital".

Road authorities have closed off Gossamer Drive between Portadown Ave and Larne Ave until further notice as emergency crews attend the scene.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is also on site.

"Police advise motorists to avoid the area, if possible, on their morning commutes."

Auckland Transport has also issued an alert to motorists in the area.

People are told to expect delays and to look out for diversions that are being put in place.

Bus services in the area will also be affected this morning.