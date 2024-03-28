Person critically injured in Browns Bay ‘stabbing’

Emergency services are responding to serious incident in Browns Bay on Auckland's North Shore. Video / Supplied

Emergency services are responding to a serious assault in Browns Bay on Auckland’s North Shore, where a person is reported to be critically injured.

Police cars and ambulances can be seen at the scene in Clyde Road, the main road in the shopping centre near the beach front.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to an incident in Browns Bay at 5.45pm.

Two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle responded to the scene.

Two patients were treated at the scene. One was transported to hospital in a critical condition and St John couldn’t comment on the status of the other patient.

A staff member at a local restaurant said the incident had occurred in an eatery on Clyde Rd. She understood someone had been stabbed.

Witnesses have posted about the incident on Facebook. One man said he was just across the road when it happened.

”It’s not something you expect to see in this country. I feel very heartbroken for the victim. It would have been extremely frightening.”

Another witness said the police had caught the offender after bystanders shut him inside the shop where the incident happened until officers arrived.”It’s a horrifying scene down there.”

Another poster said “police went in with guns to get him”.

A local business owner told the Herald she was on her way home at about 6pm when she saw three police cars speeding towards Browns Bay with their emergency lights on.

She said she got home and received a call from her staff saying they could see police officers outside the Starbucks store on Clyde Rd.

Police had blocked the road and were putting up yellow cordon tape.

She immediately instructed her staff to close the shop.

“We don’t know [what’s happened] at this stage. Police won’t tell us what’s going on.”

Her staff had closed the shop as a precaution while they awaited further information.

Auckland Transport said buses had been delayed or detoured on routes 83, 856, 865 and 878. The changes have affected stops at the Browns bay shops, Woolworths Browns Bay,

More to come.