Person critically injured, another seriously injured in Southland single vehicle crash, road closed

Mokoreta Tahakopa Road is Southland is closed while emergency services respond to a serious crash. Photo / Google Maps

Southland police are responding to a serious crash where a person is believed to be in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to reports of the single vehicle crash on Mokoreta Tahakopa Rd, south of Gore around 6.35 this morning.

“Initials indications suggest one person has sustained critical injuries and another person has sustained serious injuries,” said a police spokesperson.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

