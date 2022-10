One person is critically hurt after a car drove into a parked truck. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person is critically injured after a vehicle crashed into a parked truck in South Auckland.

The crash took place on Siedeberg Dr - near the intersection with Accent Dr - in Flat Bush at about 7pm yesterday.

"One person sustained critical injuries and remains in hospital," police said.

"The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene overnight and an investigation into the circumstances remains ongoing."