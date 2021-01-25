Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Person critical after incident in downtown Auckland

Quick Read

Police and St John staff were called to an incident on Elliott St, Auckland, late this morning. Photo / NZ Herald

NZ Herald

A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after an incident in downtown Auckland.

It is understood they fell from a building.

Police and St John staff were called to Elliott St just after 11am.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Police confirmed a person had suffered serious injuries.

"They have been taken to hospital in a critical condition."

A witness at the scene reported seeing a person being wheeled out on a stretcher after being seen to by paramedics.

"Police are not currently seeking anyone in connection with this incident," a statement said.

Police at the scene in Elliott St. Photo / Dean Purcell
Police at the scene in Elliott St. Photo / Dean Purcell