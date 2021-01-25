Person critical after incident in downtown Auckland

Police and St John staff were called to an incident on Elliott St, Auckland, late this morning. Photo / NZ Herald

A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after an incident in downtown Auckland.

It is understood they fell from a building.

Police and St John staff were called to Elliott St just after 11am.

Police confirmed a person had suffered serious injuries.

"They have been taken to hospital in a critical condition."

A witness at the scene reported seeing a person being wheeled out on a stretcher after being seen to by paramedics.

"Police are not currently seeking anyone in connection with this incident," a statement said.