Person critical after incident in downtown Auckland

A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after an incident in downtown Auckland.
It is understood they fell from a building.
Police and St John staff were called to Elliott St just after 11am.
Police confirmed a person had suffered serious injuries.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"They have been taken to hospital in a critical condition."
A witness at the scene reported seeing a person being wheeled out on a stretcher after being seen to by paramedics.
"Police are not currently seeking anyone in connection with this incident," a statement said.