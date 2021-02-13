Person airlifted to hospital after fall on Glacier Burn track in Queenstown

A person had to be winched out off Glacier Burn track in Kinloch,Queenstown, after a fall. Photo / James Allan

A person has been airlifted to hospital after a fall on the Glacier Burn track in Kinloch, near Queenstown.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 2.50pm.

A police spokeswoman said the person was unable to walk out along the track so a rescue helicopter was called and a winch used to get them out.

"The person was transported to hospital in the helicopter," she said.

It was understood the person had a leg injury, police said.

A person died after a medical incident at Seven Mile Point Track in Queenstown. Photo / James Allan

Further south, a person died after a suspected medical event while mountain biking at Seven Mile Point Track in Queenstown.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called at 12.23pm to the scene.

The police spokeswoman said the person died on the way to hospital.