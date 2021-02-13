Person airlifted to hospital after fall on Glacier Burn track in Queenstown

A person has been airlifted to hospital after a fall on the Glacier Burn track in Kinloch, near Queenstown.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 2.50pm.
A police spokeswoman said the person was unable to walk out along the track so a rescue helicopter was called and a winch used to get them out.
"The person was transported to hospital in the helicopter," she said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
It was understood the person had a leg injury, police said.
Further south, a person died after a suspected medical event while mountain biking at Seven Mile Point Track in Queenstown.
A St John spokeswoman said they were called at 12.23pm to the scene.
The police spokeswoman said the person died on the way to hospital.