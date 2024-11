One person was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in serious condition after a workplace incident this afternoon, November 11. Photo / File

One person has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in serious condition following a workplace incident in Little Akaloa.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on McHales Rd, Little Akaloa just before 1pm.

Police confirmed they received a report of a workplace incident at 12.50pm.