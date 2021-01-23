Perfect weather for sailing - but Prada Cup round robin finale not needed

It's been all about the action on the water in the City of Sails this weekend as waka hourua took to the harbour alongside America's Cup yachts.

Yesterday's 20 knots of wind on the Waitematā Harbour provided one of the most exciting races of the summer so far, as Ineos Team UK beat Luna Rossa to book their place in the Prada Cup final. It also allowed the double-hulled waka hourua to be shown off to best effect to visitors at the Tāmaki Herenga Waka Festival along the city's waterfront.

Forecast weather today would be ideal for what was scheduled to be the final round robin clash between Ineos Team UK and Luna Rossa.

But Prada Cup organisers confirmed last night that race would not now go ahead as it wasn't required, a move that will give the Brits three weeks to prepare for the Prada Cup finals series.

For those wanting to take to the water anyway to enjoy the rest of the weekend, MetService forecaster Cameron Coutts says the breeze on the harbour will be lighter at 15 knots.

"We're looking at 10 knots rising to 15 knots in the afternoon and that's the same for Monday, about west or southwest about 15 knots, so not a great deal of wind but good conditions," Coutts said.

"You might get the odd shower in the afternoon or evening. There's a chance of a shower and a little bit of sea but nothing too bad."

Ineos Team UK versus Luna Rossa during America's Cup round robin racing on Saturday, January 23. Photo / Dean Purcell

With a forecast high of 24C, the city will remain warm after near perfect conditions were offered up for the Tāmaki Herenga Waka Festival yesterday on Captain Cook Wharf, Quay St.

The celebration of Māori seafaring history ran until 10pm last night and showcased Māori musicians, waka sailings, kapa haka groups and a fireworks display to end the night.

Haunui pulls up to Captain Cook Wharf during the Tamaki Herenga Waka Festival. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Haunui with Auckland's North Shore in the background. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Around the rest of the North Island it will be sunny with temperatures in the mid to high 20s for the coming days.

Today, both Whangārei and Tauranga will have a high of 27C with cloudy periods.

Hamilton will have a high of 25C with a few showers to long fine spells in the afternoon.

Wellington will have a high of 22C, strong northerlies and isolated early morning showers.

Christchurch will have a high of 25C, mainly fine with some afternoon cloud.